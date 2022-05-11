Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
Top Pakistan cricketers set to get big raise

Consultation process has already begun

Posted: May 11, 2022
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Top Pakistan players are reportedly set to get a big raise in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s new central contract.

According to The News, the board has already started consultation process via virtual and on-spot meetings between all-format captain Babar Azam, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, Director International Zakir Khan and Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim.

A significant increase of around 20-30% is expected in retainers’ fees for the leading categories of the central contracts for the next six months or a year.

The board is currently finalising the annual budget for the year 2022-23, stated the report. It is also analysing the amount of the budget to be earmarked for central and domestic contracts.

As many as 20 leading players were offered central contracts besides contracts offered to 191 domestic cricketers that included a number of cricketers receiving A plus category almost equal to the amount leading cricketers got for a central contract.

The new contracts will run from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

