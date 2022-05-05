T20 World Cup: Hafeez unimpressed with Pakistan team composition

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez isn’t impressed with the Men in Green’s team composition ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Hafeez believes that Pakistan needs to sort out its batting order before the event.

“I will hope and pray that Pakistan do well in the tournament but I feel that there is something missing in our composition right now,” said Hafeez during an interview with ARY News.

“I think we have not been able to master the process of winning in Australia. Our number four, five and six in the batting order isn’t settled. Meanwhile, in our bowling, Shaheen and Haris have done well but they have also not played much cricket in Australia. Haris has played couple of Big Bash season there but the same can’t be said of Shaheen,” he added.

He also urged the team management to give a consistent run to the players in line to play for Pakistan in the tournament.

“It will definitely be challenging for Pakistan which is why they should utilise the next few months before the event to good effect. The management should give adequate opportunities to the players that they have in mind for the world cup, rather than dropping them after one or two poor performances,” the former all-rounder concluded.