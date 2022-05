Sri Lanka name 18-member squad for Bangladesh tour

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka’s 18-man squad in Bangladesh for the two-match Test series starting next week, selectors said Wednesday.

The squad will travel to Bangladesh on Sunday, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The first Test begins May 15 in Chittagong, followed by a Dhaka fixture from May 23.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne, (captain), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya