Shoaib Akhtar wants Indian pacer to break his world record

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has identified India’s rising star Umran Malik to break his world record.

The Rawalpindi Express bowled the fastest delivery in international cricket, clocking at 161.3kph against England in Cape Town on February 22, 2003.

Since then no bowler has been able to break this 100 mile per hour barrier. Only Australia great Brett Lee came close with a delivery clocking at 157.4kph.

However, India’s pacer sensation Umran Malik has caption the attention of the speedster after bowling a 157kph delivery during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking about Malik’s – who has been clocking 150 kmph on a consistent – Akhtar said he will be happy if the pacer ends up breaking his fastest delivery world record.

“I will be happy if Umran breaks my record,” said Akhtar while speaking to Sportskeeda. “I want to see him have a long career. A few days ago, someone was congratulating me as it’s been 20 years since I bowled the fastest delivery but no one has been able to break the record.”

Umran Malik is currently the fourth highest wicket-taker in IPL with 18 wickets at an average of 22.05 and best figures of 5-25.