Shan Masood opens up about prolific run in county cricket

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has opened up about his prolific run in the ongoing County Championship while playing for Derbyshire.

The left-hander is one of the top run-scorers in the division two with 713 runs, in six innings, at an average of 118.83.

“The important thing is how you are playing and the mindset. Scoring and not scoring runs is part and parcel of the game. The one thing which you can control is how you play along with a consistent thought process. So far, I’m satisfied with the way I have performed and want to continue doing this,” said Masood while speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match.

“I think that our players are better equipped to play in English conditions as we have toured the country regularly since 2016. This has helped us in getting acclimatised with conditions in a better manner as well. The way all our players have performed in county cricket so far is a good sign for Pakistan cricket,” he added.

The 32-year-old also shed light on his cricketing philosophy.

“My main objective in cricket is to explore my limits and whether I can go beyond them, be it Test, ODI or T20I cricket. Eventually when you keep working on these things, it helps you in due time,” he said.

Masood, who last played for Pakistan in January 2021 during a Test match against New Zealand, also spoke about his comeback in the national side.

“I keep such expectations on one side and try to stay in the present moment while also improving my game. I would like to play every match for Pakistan but there is time for everything and until that I will keep working hard,” he said.

Masood also backed Indian star batter Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch, to make a strong comeback.

“I’m in no space to suggest anything to Virat Kohli and this is a big lesson for all of us that if Virat Kohli — one of the greatest players of all time ­— can go through a bad patch then anyone can. It will be an interesting lesson for us to see how he responds to that and how he bounces back,” he said. “I’m sure within due time, the same Virat Kohli will be scoring centuries in every innings.”