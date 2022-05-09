Shahid Afridi could give major boost to Junior PSL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is keen on buying a franchise in the upcoming Pakistan Junior League.

The flamboyant all-rounder shared the development while speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match.

“I have plans about buying an Under-19 team because it will be beneficial for the youngsters, both, financially and in terms of learning from experienced players,” said Afridi.

“I firmly believe that coaching should be done at junior levels because the senior team only requires man management,” he added.

Afridi also revealed his vision behind the decision to invest at the junior level.

“I have spoken to a couple of friends about it because I don’t know how much it will cost. But I’m very interested in sharing my experience with the youngsters by becoming a part of the Under-19 PSL. I would be very happy to share my ups and downs with the younger generation,” he said.

It must be noted that six city-based franchise teams will participate in the 19-match competition from October 1-15 at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the participating players to be selected through a draft system and each dug-out to boast an iconic player who will serve as the team’s mentor or coach.

The PCB has not shared details about the teams and its owners for the event, so far.