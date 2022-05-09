Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Shahid Afridi could give major boost to Junior PSL

Former all-rounder interested in buying franchise

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is keen on buying a franchise in the upcoming Pakistan Junior League.

The flamboyant all-rounder shared the development while speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match.

“I have plans about buying an Under-19 team because it will be beneficial for the youngsters, both, financially and in terms of learning from experienced players,” said Afridi.

“I firmly believe that coaching should be done at junior levels because the senior team only requires man management,” he added.

Afridi also revealed his vision behind the decision to invest at the junior level.

“I have spoken to a couple of friends about it because I don’t know how much it will cost. But I’m very interested in sharing my experience with the youngsters by becoming a part of the Under-19 PSL. I would be very happy to share my ups and downs with the younger generation,” he said.

It must be noted that six city-based franchise teams will participate in the 19-match competition from October 1-15 at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the participating players to be selected through a draft system and each dug-out to boast an iconic player who will serve as the team’s mentor or coach.

The PCB has not shared details about the teams and its owners for the event, so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Junior League Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shahid Afridi Junior PSL, Shahid Afridi PSL team, Shahid Afridi Game Set Match, cricket pakistan, Junior PSL, Pakistan Junior League
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Covid curbs push China off global sporting map
Covid curbs push China off global sporting map
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.