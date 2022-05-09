Schedule changed for Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka: report

The schedule for Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka has been changed, according to a report by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play only a two-match Test series during the tour, whereas as the three-match ODI series has been scrapped. The decision was taken because Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is keen on holding the next edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) one week before the scheduled time.

“Sri Lankan board wants to start their league a week ago to reduce the financial deficit, so they asked us to remove the ODI series, which was accepted,” PCB Director Media Sami-ul-Hasan Burney was quoted as saying in the report.

“Since the ODIs were not part of the World Cup Super League, we did not object. The final schedule of the series is still being discussed and will be released soon,” he added.

The report further stated that the PCB didn’t hesitate in accepting the request as the ODI matches were not part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

It must be noted that Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka in July-August this year.

However, the future of international cricket in Sri Lanka, who will also host the Asia Cup later this year, depends on next month’s tour by Australia.

“If the Aussies say no to the island nation, the hosting of the Asia Cup in August/September will also be in jeopardy. Cricket Australia (CA) is reviewing the situation and will make the final decision soon,” the report stated.

Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines have caused widespread suffering across the South Asian island nation, which is enduring its worst-ever economic downturn.