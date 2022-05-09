Rashid Latif joins Kashmir Premier League

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has joined the Kashmir Premier League as Director Cricket Operations.

The development was shared on the official social media accounts of KPL on Monday.

Latif featured in 37 Tests and 166 ODIs over the course of his career, scoring 1381 and 1709 runs. The Karachi-born was better known for his wicketkeeping skills, bagging over 300 dismissals behind the stumps, during his international career.

According to a statement issued by KPL, the league is designed to provide the young Cricket talent of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with a quality platform through which they can showcase their skills to the world. It will also provide global recognition to the culture of the region bestowed with natural magnificence and landscapes in addition to the proliferation of sports in the region, letting us promote tourism in the region and encouraging international and national stakeholders to invest in the region.

It must be noted that Rawalakot Hawks defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs to win the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League last year.

The second season of KPL is likely to start in the first week of August, 2022.