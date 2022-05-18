‘Ramiz Raja staying on as PCB Chairman is unethical’

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, who is a member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly, has taken a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja amid the latter’s uncertain future.

Mashhood believes that Raja staying on as PCB Chairman is unethical after the recent regime change in Pakistan, which saw Shehbaz Sharif replace Imran Khan as the country’s prime minister.

“He [Ramiz Raja] should have shown some grace. They say that they are ethically very strong and ethics indicated that he should have resigned as soon as the government was changed,” said Mashhood while talking to media on Wednesday.

He also claimed that Raja will be removed from his role in the near future.

“I don’t see his future in the coming days. I’m sure that when things will get better, a new PCB Chairman will replace him,” he said.

It must be noted that multiple sources, in the recent past, have claimed that Najam Sethi will soon replace Raja as the PCB Chief due to the former’s close ties with Sharif.

The former PCB Chairman, Sethi, stepped down in 2018 when Imran was sworn in as the prime minister. He was appointed on a three-year term in 2017, however his sour relationship with Khan resulted in his early exit. Sethi has also worked as PCB Chairman in 2013 and 2014.

Sethi was also the chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), when it was launched in 2016.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.