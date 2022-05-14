Ramiz Raja provides important update about Karachi, Rawalpindi stadiums

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has provided an important update about the stadiums in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Raja announced that both venues “will have state of the art chairs”.

The decision was made after PCB’s reserves reached an “historic high” of Rs.15 billion, increase of Rs.3 billion, during the ongoing fiscal year and the board is keen to “use part of those funds to develop infrastructure for fans”.

It must be noted that fans in Pindi stadium were forced to sit on cemented stairs with the PCB sometimes offering temporary chairs at the venue. Meanwhile, quality of chairs in some of the stands at Karachi’s National stadium have also left a lot to be desired.

The PCB has also sold various partnership rights to TransGroup FZE for the upcoming international men’s and women’s home series during the 2022-23 season. The successful bid, which exceeded the reserve price set by the PCB, boasted an increase in value of 77 percent from the last season.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, this development comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a paced 12 months schedule – which includes first-ever ICC Women’s Championship matches on Pakistani soil and two visits each by the England and New Zealand men’s sides.