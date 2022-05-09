Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
‘Ramiz Raja is going to destroy Pakistan cricket’

Former cricketer hits out at PCB Chairman’s policies

Posted: May 9, 2022
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Former cricketer Tanvir Ahmed is unimpressed with the policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja.

While speaking in his latest YouTube video, Ahmed said that Raja’s decision to hold Pakistan Junior League could prove disastrous for cricket in the country.

“Instead of holding a Junior PSL, chairman should have focused on organising two-day or three-day tournaments. He is going to destroy Pakistan cricket with such decisions,” said Ahmed.

“The youngsters will think that they don’t need to play long form cricket and instead focus on hitting sixes. This mentality will not affect under-19 cricket but also under-13 cricket and their families due to the money involved,” he added. “People all over the world are saying that T20 cricket has destroyed Test cricket but our chairman is trying to organise Junior PSL.”

The former pacer also slammed the idea of drop-in pitches in Pakistan.

“Every new chairman comes with a new logic which doesn’t help Pakistan cricket and the same goes with him [Ramiz Raja]. Instead of reviving departmental cricket, you brought up the idea of drop-in pitches which didn’t work out,” he concluded.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.

PCB Ramiz Raja Tanvir Ahmed
 
