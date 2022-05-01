Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
PSL8 schedule finalised without consulting franchises

The event will take place in February-March next year

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised the schedule for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight without consulting the franchises.

According to sources, the event will be held between February 15 and March 31.

“There was no discussion between franchises and PSL management regarding the schedule but despite that it was finalised,” the franchises were quoted as saying by sources.

 
 
 

The PCB has also decided that the 2023 tournament will take place at four venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The schedule for PSL8 has been finalised bearing in mind New Zealand and West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in January 2023.

