‘Prohibited substance was given to Rizwan during T20 World Cup’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doctor Najeebullah Soomro has made a sensational revelation saying that a prohibited substance was given to to Mohammad Rizwan to save his life last year during the T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old had severe chest infection just two days before the T20 World Cup semifinal between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium.

He spent two nights in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before making a miraculous recovery in time for the mega-match.

According to Doctor Najeebullah, the prior permission was taken from the concerned authorities for the use of the prohibited substance.

“You were unable to breathe and I have to get permission from the International Cricket Council to inject that medicine to help you recover,” said Dr Najeebullah while conducting an interview with Rizwan. “Usually, it is prohibited for the athletes but since there was no other option available, we have to take permission from the ICC to inject that medicine.”

Despite being ill, Rizwan battled hard and top-scored with a superb 67 off 52 balls while opening the batting for Pakistan. However, Pakistan ended up losing the game by five wickets and Australia went on to lift the T20 World Cup.