PCB starts preparing backup plan for West Indies series

Amid developing political situation in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparing the backup plan for the upcoming West Indies tour.

The Windies will tour Pakistan for three ODIs, which is will played in June at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to sources, the board has started in-house discussion over the matter and they would seek Government’s opinion over the issue as well.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a call for long march after May 20.

Amid the developing political situation, the board could change the schedule of the series. It will also discuss the possibility of changing the venue for the series.

Moreover, no delegation from Cricket West Indies will visit to inspect the preparation for the tour.