Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB starts preparing backup plan for West Indies series

They are schedule to tour in June

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: Cricket West Indies

Amid developing political situation in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparing the backup plan for the upcoming West Indies tour.

The Windies will tour Pakistan for three ODIs, which is will played in June at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to sources, the board has started in-house discussion over the matter and they would seek Government’s opinion over the issue as well.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a call for long march after May 20.

Amid the developing political situation, the board could change the schedule of the series. It will also discuss the possibility of changing the venue for the series.

Moreover, no delegation from Cricket West Indies will visit to inspect the preparation for the tour.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan vs West Indies West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PCB, West Indies, PAK v WI, WI v PAK, Cricket, Pakistan team, Pakistan tour, West Indies tour of Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Covid curbs push China off global sporting map
Covid curbs push China off global sporting map
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.