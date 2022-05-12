Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB retains Bismah Maroof as Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season

Says privilege to continue to lead my country

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retained Bismah Maroof as captain of Pakistan Women’s team for the 2022-23 season.

The Women-in-Green are gearing up for an action-packed season in which they will play, at least, 25 matches with the schedules for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be announced.

They will host Sri Lanka in Karachi for three T20Is and three ODIs. This will be the first time ICC Women’s Championship matches are being staged in Pakistan.

“It is truly an honour for any cricketer to captain their country and it is a great privilege for me to continue in this role,” she said while speaking to PCB. “The 2022-23 cricket season is the busiest for Pakistan women’s side and we are excited and geared up for the challenges it presents.

“Every match in the upcoming season is important for us as a team as bilateral ODIs will determine whether we qualify for the next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the T20Is provide us opportunities to prepare for the all-important T20 World Cup in February next year,” she added.

Bismah made her Pakistan debut at 15 against India in an ODI at Jaipur in December 2006. She is the only Pakistan women cricketer with 5,000 international runs. She took reins of the T20I side in 2016 and was named the ODI captain after the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bismah Maroof Cricket Pakistan women
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PCB, Bismah Maroof, Pakistan, Pakistan Women captain, Cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shahnawaz Dahani lauds sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’
Shahnawaz Dahani lauds sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’
Asad Ali Memon vows to make Pakistan proud in mountaineering
Asad Ali Memon vows to make Pakistan proud in mountaineering
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.