Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB restarts working on Mohammad Hasnain’s action

He was suspended in February

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: BBL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restarted working on pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s action again.

The 22-year-old was suspended from bowling at the international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal. The pacer was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league last season.

The PCB said Cricket Australia (CA) had verified the report.

According to sources inside the board, coaches at National High Performance Center (NHPC) were satisfied with Hasnain’s progress; however, they have started working on the pacer’s action again after the Eid-al-Fitr holiday.

They will formally ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to assess Hasnain’s action again once they are completely satisfied, they added.

Under the International Cricket Council rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

The umpires reported his action, which was later assessed in Lahore.

Hasnain is a promising fast bowler who has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Hasnain pakistan cricket
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PCB, Mohammad Hasnain, Cricket, Pakistan, Sydney Thunders, BBL, PSL, Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Hasnain's action, Hasnain's bowling action,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shehroz Kashif terms ‘Summit of Kanchenjunga’ as miracle
Shehroz Kashif terms ‘Summit of Kanchenjunga’ as miracle
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.