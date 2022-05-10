PCB restarts working on Mohammad Hasnain’s action

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restarted working on pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s action again.

The 22-year-old was suspended from bowling at the international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal. The pacer was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league last season.

The PCB said Cricket Australia (CA) had verified the report.

According to sources inside the board, coaches at National High Performance Center (NHPC) were satisfied with Hasnain’s progress; however, they have started working on the pacer’s action again after the Eid-al-Fitr holiday.

They will formally ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to assess Hasnain’s action again once they are completely satisfied, they added.

Under the International Cricket Council rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

The umpires reported his action, which was later assessed in Lahore.

Hasnain is a promising fast bowler who has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan.