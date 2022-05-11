Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
Cricket

PCB names match officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka series

Series to be played in Karachi

Posted: May 11, 2022
Posted: May 11, 2022

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named the match officials for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka women T20I and ODI series which will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi.

The series will commence from May 24, where both sides will compete in three ODIs and the same number of T20Is.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Karachi on 19th May. The three ODI matches which are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship will be played on 1, 3 and 5 June.

Umpires Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal and Imran Jawed will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties.

Ali Naqvi will be the match referee for the T20Is while Mohammad Javed Malik will perform the refereeing duties for the ODIs.

Umpire and match referee appointments:

24 May – 1st T20I, Karachi. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Imtiaz Iqbal (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

26 May – 2nd T20I, Karachi. Faisal Afridi and Imran Jawed (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

28 May – 3rd T20I, Karachi. Asif Yaqoob and Imtiaz Iqbal (on-field), Imran Jawed (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

1 June – 1st ODI, Karachi. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Imran Jawed (reserve umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

3 June – 2nd ODI, Karachi. Faisal Afridi and Imran Jawed (on-field), Imtiaz Iqbal (reserve umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

5 June – 3rd ODI, Karachi. Asif Yaqoob and Imtiaz Iqbal (on-field), Faisal Afridi (reserve umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

Cricket pakistan Pakistan women Sri Lanka
 
