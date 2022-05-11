PCB likely to invite 50 players for Windies ODIs camp

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to invite 50 players for the camp ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies on home soil.

The players could be divided in two sets of 25 players each in order to assess their performance and level of fitness.

The camp for the series could last for 10 days between May 15 and 25, whereas the squad is likely to be announced on 27 or 29of the same month.

Players who have performed well in the Pakistan Super League, domestic cricket and ongoing county championship will be considered for the camp.

As far as the venue is concerned, Multan is the favourite to replace Rawalpindi if the political situation in the country forces a change.

Schedule of West Indies tour of Pakistan

June 8: 1st ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 10: 2nd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 12: 3rd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi