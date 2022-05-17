PCB considering day-night ODIs between Pakistan-West Indies

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering holding day-night games between Pakistan and West Indies amid forecasted heat wave.

The Windies are scheduled to play three ODIs, which were postponed after Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp, in June on 8, 10 and 12.

The board is planning to start ODIs around 5pm instead of 2pm due to the forecasted heat wave across the country.

Mercury is expected to hit above 40°C in Rawalpindi and Multan in first week of June, said Met office.

In 2012, Pakistan had hosted Australia in UAE for three ODIs that were played in the evening.

Meanwhile, PCB is also framing precautionary measures for safety of players, officials and people involved in the series.

Following ICC rules, extra drinks will be allowed during the match to protect players from hot weather whereas air coolers will be placed in players’ dug outs.

Moreover, amid the ongoing political situation in the country, the board is also considering Multan as an alternate venue for the series.