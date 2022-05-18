Pakistan’s participation in New Zealand tri-nation series confirmed

Pakistan are set to participate in a T20 tri-nation series in New Zealand, later this year.

The other team taking part in the series, which will be held before the T20 World Cup, will be Bangladesh.

The proposal was sent by New Zealand Cricket during April’s ICC conference in Dubai.

The matches will help the teams involved prepare adequately for the World Cup in Australia.

The likely window for the series is between late September and early October.

It must be noted that the T20 World Cup is set to take place between October 16 and November 13 at seven venues in Australia.

Pakistan team is currently preparing for the three-match ODI series against West Indies on home soil.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already invited 60 players for a conditioning camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC), in two different groups, from May 15.

27 cricketers will be part of the first group, which will take place from May 15 to 25, while the second group will include 33 cricketers for camp from May 26 to June 10.

Players who are participating in the English County Championship have been exempted from these camps.

“Pakistan squad for the ODI series against the West Indies will be announced on May 23 and those selected for the June 8,10 and 12 matches will attend the training camp, presently scheduled in Rawalpindi, from June 1,” the PCB said in a press release on Saturday.