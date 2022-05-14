Pakistan-Windies series: Muhammad Haris, Zaman Khan on selectors’ radar

Young wicketkeeper Muhammad Haris and rookie pacer Zaman Khan are on the radar of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee, led by chief selector Muhammad Wasim, ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies on home soil.

According to sources, the duo’s performance in the last season of the Pakistan Super League played a key role in getting the selectors’ attention. Haris is likely to be included in the squad for the Windies series, meanwhile Zaman will be called up for the camp.

PSL7 champions Lahore Qalandars’ Zaman was named as the Emerging Cricketer of PSL 2022 after he grabbed 18 wickets. On the other hand, Haris scored 166 runs in five innings at an impressive strike-rate of 186.51 for Peshawar Zalmi.

According to PCB, the squad for the Windies series will be announced on May 23. The players who are currently busy playing County Championship in England will be called back home after the squad is announced. Meanwhile, the camp for the series is likely to begin on May 29 or June 1.

The PCB has also stated that the venue for the series will be Rawalpindi, with Multan set to be used as backup, but that depends on the current political situation.

The board has also reiterated that bio-secure bubble won’t be in place during the series but precautionary measures will be taken to avoid Covid-19 cases.

West Indies tour of Pakistan

June 8: 1st ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 10: 2nd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 12: 3rd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi