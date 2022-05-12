Pakistan stars set to miss County Champions latest round

Pakistan star pacers – Shaheen Shah Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir – and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan are set to miss County Championship matches this week.

Pacer Shaheen and Hasan will be spending time on the bench this week as Middlesex and Lancashire have decided to rest their overseas pacers respectively.

Meanwhile, Speedster Haris Rauf will return to the field after recovering from side injury.

Rauf didn’t bowl in the second innings of the last match and didn’t play Yorkshire’s fixture against Essex, however, he was included in the 12-man squad for the Roses game against Lancashire which is set to begin this Thursday.

Moreover, Rizwan is not available for the next fixture against Leicestershire owing to a family bereavement. “The club would like to send our best wishes to Riz and his family at this difficult time,” a statement said.

Pacer Mohammad Amir, who returned to red-ball cricket after three years, is facing an issue with his hamstring and thus won’t be partaking in Gloucestershire’s match against Somerset.

“He requires a period of rest after being away from red-ball cricket for a number of years and bowling a large number of overs in a short space of time since joining Gloucestershire,” a club statement said.

Gloucestershire are considering Amir for the forthcoming Championship matches against Kent and Lancashire.