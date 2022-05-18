Wednesday, May 18, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  16
Samaa TV
Cricket

Pakistan name T20I, ODI squads for Sri Lanka series

Series will be played later this year

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Two uncapped players – Gull Feroza and Tuba Hassan have been included in the Pakistan women’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

The series will be played at the Southend Club in Karachi from May 24.

Uncapped batter Sadaf Shamas has been included in the ODI squad while wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza, who hails from Multan has also earned a spot in the fifteen member 50-over matches’ squad.

Chief Selector Asmavia Iqbal finalised the squad in consultation with the head coach David Hemp and captain Bismah Maroof.

Bismah, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Fatima Sana who appeared in the FairBreak Invitational T20 event in Dubai have returned to Karachi and will take part in the three-day pre series training from Saturday, 21 May.

The three T20Is will be played on 24, 26 and 28 May. The ODIs that are a part of ICC Women’s Championship will be staged on 1, 3 and 5 June.

T20I squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

ODI squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

Support personnel for both T20Is and ODIs:

Asiya Khan (Manager), David Hemp (Head coach), Saleem Jaffer (Bowling coach), Waqar Orakzai (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Conditioning coach), Rifat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist), Dr Muhammad Khurram (Doctor), Zubair Ahmed (Analyst).

Series itinerary

24 May – First T20I

26 May – Second T20I

28 May – Third T20I

1 Jun – First ODI

3 Jun – Second ODI

5 Jun – Third ODI

Cricket Pakistan
 
