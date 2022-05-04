Pakistan move up in latest ICC Test rankings

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan have overtaken England, while Australia continue to dominate top spot in the latest ICC Test Team Rankings.

The rankings were released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday where Australia now lead second-placed India by nine points with a rating of 128 points.

India with 119 points, hold on to second place on the rankings, ahead of a tight battle for third between New Zealand (111) and South Africa (110).

Meanwhile, South Africa also closed the gap from 13 to the solitary point on the latest rankings, following a jump in their rating from 102 to 110 points.

Rounding out the top five is Pakistan with 93 points, with Babar Azam’s side catapulting past England (88) to snatch fifth place.

England fell nine points from 97 to 88 in the latest rankings.

Complete rankings are as follows:

Australia

India

New Zealand

South Africa

Pakistan

England

Sri Lanka

West Indies

Bangladesh

Zimbabwe