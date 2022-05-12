Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pacer Shaheen returns home ahead of West Indies series

He was due to leave in early June

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is returning home immediately ahead of next month’s one-day international series against the West Indies, Middlesex County Cricket Club announced on Thursday.

Shaheen was due to leave the county side in early June to prepare for his international commitments but the club said they supported his desire to spend time with family and friends.

Shaheen, 22, is scheduled to return to England after the three-match series against the Caribbean side, which starts on June 8, to represent Middlesex in the latter stages of the T20 Blast competition.

The towering left-arm quick has taken 14 first-class wickets in three matches for the London-based team, who play in the second division of the County Championship.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed having Shaheen here with us at Lord’s for the last month,” said Middlesex head of men’s performance Alan Coleman.

“He has settled into the group really well and has been a real asset for us on the field. It has been a pleasure working with him.

“Shaheen has played international cricket in all three forms of the game already this year and came to Middlesex off the back of a busy playing schedule, so we are fully understanding and supportive of his request to go home and recharge ahead of him representing his country.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Middlesex Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan, West Indies , PAK v WI, West Indies, Middlesex
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shahnawaz Dahani lauds sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’
Shahnawaz Dahani lauds sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’
Asad Ali Memon vows to make Pakistan proud in mountaineering
Asad Ali Memon vows to make Pakistan proud in mountaineering
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.