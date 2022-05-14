Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
Cricket

Net profit for PSL7, central contract changes revealed

PCB’s reserves have increased by Rs.3 billion

Posted: May 14, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the most profitable events for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to sources, the net profit of the seventh edition of the PSL, which took place earlier this year, was around Rs.2 billion. This is likely to be a breath of fresh air for the franchises who have mainly suffered losses in the previous years.

The PCB will also share the financial accounts for the fifth and sixth season of PSL with the franchises soon, after it was delayed due to Covid-19. The board also gave allowances, worth Rs.1 billion, to the teams in order to cope with the impact of the virus.

Overall, the PCB’s reserves have increased by Rs.3 billion in the current fiscal year which means that the total reserves now stand at Rs.15 billion.

Central contract situation

The board will also increase the salaries of the players as it prepares to announce the new centrally-contracted list. The new contracts will run from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

The PCB is also keen on increasing the number of players in the emerging category, which currently stands at three.

The PCB is also considering offering separate contracts to red-ball and white-ball cricketers.

A separate fund could also be created for star players in order to reduce their participation in T20 leagues.  

PCB Central contract PSL7
 
