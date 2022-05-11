Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan throws weight behind Virat Kohli

Indian star hasn’t scored a century in last 105 innings

Posted: May 11, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has thrown his weight behind Indian star Virat Kohli after the latter’s prolonged lean patch in international cricket and T20 leagues.

Kohli has gone 105 matches across all formats without a century, which includes 17 Tests, 21 ODIs, 25 T20Is and 42 IPL games.

“I will say that he is a champion player but at this stage, we can pray for him because he is a hard-working cricketer,” Rizwan told Cricwick.

“And tough times do come and things do get easier too. Every player has scored centuries and got out on pairs and this goes on. I can pray for him and I am hopeful that through hard work, he will control all the things,” he added.

The 33-year-old has endured an extended batting slump for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and fell for his third golden duck of the season on Sunday.

During the ongoing IPL season, Kohli has only scored 216 runs in 12 innings at an average of 19.63 and strike-rate of 111.34.

Commentators have said that the usually prolific batsman looks “overcooked” and needs a break, but in a mostly light-hearted video on Bangalore’s website Kohli said that he has learnt to drown out those who criticise him.

“They can’t be in my shoes, they can’t feel what I feel, they can’t live my life, they can’t live those moments,” Kohli said of analysts attempting to write him off.

“How do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don’t listen to or pay attention to what people are saying. I do both of these things.”

Mohammad Rizwan virat kohli
 
