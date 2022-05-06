Mohammad Amir opens up about Test return

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has ruled out immediate Test return saying that it’s too early to talk about it.

The pacer made his return to red-ball cricket from Gloucestershire in the ongoing County Championship.

The 30-year-old in an interview said that he is enjoying playing for Gloucestershire. “It is too early to talk about a Test return,” he said from the sidelines in Southampton. “You never know and things can be changed but for now I’m enjoying playing for Gloucestershire.”

He said playing red-ball cricket after the gap of three years was not easy. “I didn’t play any first-class cricket in the last four years but I am getting better after the first game and just trying to help the boys and do well for them.”

Amir, who missed the Pakistan Super League season seven, said that he is here to play for just three games. “After recovering from the side strain in the PSL, I was training and feeling so good and thought why not give a chance to red-ball cricket,” Amir said. I am enjoying red-ball cricket. For now, I’m only here for three games and afterward I’m planning on going to the CPL.”

The pacer retired from Pakistan cricket at the age of 28. He is currently playing T20 leagues around the world having picked up 119 wickets in 36 Tests, 81 wickets in 61 ODIs and 59 wickets in 50 T20Is.