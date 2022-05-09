Masood wants to emulate Labuschagne after winning elusive award

Pakistan opener Shan Masood says that he wants to emulate world’s number one Test batter Marnus Labuschagne after he won the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA)’s Player of the Month award for April.

The left-hander finished top of the month’s PCA Most Valuable Player Rankings, registering 129.34 points, after scoring 713 runs at an average of 119 which included back-to-back double-centuries.

“Looking at his career path. Marnus came to Glamorgan, scored about 1,200 runs and then never looked back after getting into that Australian side,” said Masood.

“He is a prime example, and these are the things you look for. I saw significant improvements in his batting after his spell here, and there is no surprise that he is world number one right now. I talked to him a lot when he was in Pakistan, and I spoke to him a lot during the match we played against each other recently.

“The county set-up provides everything I need to take my game forward, so it is up to me to make use of the incredible resources.”

Masood also lauded Derbyshire and its head coach Mickey Arthur.

“Being provided with a very good environment and platform by Derbyshire and Mickey Arthur has allowed me to enjoy my cricket and not think too far ahead. The dressing room is an important place, and you can tell it is a Mickey Arthur dressing room. His standards are so high, but you get a lot of backing from the coach so when you go out on the field you can focus on giving good performances,” he said.