Khabib calls for Oliveira vs Islam fight for vacant belt

Brazilian fighter defeated Gaethje in UFC 274

Posted: May 9, 2022
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov has called for a bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title.

Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round of Saturday’s main event at the UFC 274 to extend his professional record to 33-8.

There are number of potential opponents like Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Beneil Dariush, and Conor McGregor waiting to get their opportunity for the vacant title. However, Nurmagomedov thinks Makhachev, who is his teammate, is the obvious candidate.

The belt became vacant with the result because Oliveira missed weight in what was a stunning twist leading into fight night.

UFC president Dana White has said Oliveira will “a hundred percent” be one half of the next divisional title fight; it’s just a matter of who will be the opponent standing across from him.

Makhachev, 30, has suffered just one loss in his 23-fight career.

