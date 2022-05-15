How Pakistan brought Andrew Symonds into the limelight

Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds’ death in a car crash has left the cricketing world in a state of shock.

The 46-year-old, who featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

Symonds, who was nicknamed Roy, played multiple match-winning knocks for Australia over the course of his career but it was his century against Pakistan during the 2003 ICC World Cup which brought him into the limelight. Despite being out of form, Symonds repaid his captain Ricky Ponting’s trust, who inducted him in the lineup amid criticism over the all-rounder’s selection, by scoring his maiden international century.

Pakistan had Australia on the ropes, 86/4, with the help of the pace attack led by the legendary Wasim Akram in front of a packed Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. However, Pakistan’s plan to restrict Australia to a low total in the first innings were thwarted by a belligerent knock by Symonds. The hard-hitting took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers and ended up scoring 143 runs in 125 balls. The Pakistani bowling armoury, which included the likes of Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi, were smacked for 18 fours and two sixes during Symonds’ onslaught. At one point, the Pakistan bowlers were so helpless that captain Waqar had to turn to batter Younis Khan for six overs.

Symonds’ knock helped Australia recover and post a daunting 310/8 against the Men in Green. The target proved too much for Pakistan as they were bundled out for 228 in 44.3 overs. For his magnificent innings, Symonds was declared player of the match.

The innings against Pakistan put Symonds’ career on the right track as he became a permanent feature in the Australian ODI lineup till the end of his career in 2009.

The timing of the right-hander’s knock against Pakistan was also crucial as he had only scored 69 runs in his previous seven innings.

After the Pakistan ton, Symonds became more consistent with the bat and was the fourth highest run-scorer for Australia between 2003 and 2009. He also smacked the highest number of sixes (91) for Australia during that span of time.

Figure 1* Before After Matches 54 144 Runs 762 4326 Highest 68* 156 Average 23.81 45.06 Strike-rate 96.21 91.80 100 0 6 50 2 28 Wickets 44 89 Economy 4.92 5.04

Figure 1*

Before: Numbers before 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan (ODIs between 10 Nov 1998 and 10 Feb 2003).

After: Numbers after 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan (ODIs between 11 Feb 2003 and 3 May 2009)

Apart from being a flamboyant batter, Symonds was also a handy bowler who could roll his arm over in the middle of the innings and provide crucial breakthroughs.

Symonds was also a gun fielder who didn’t mind fielding in key areas of the ground which made him an asset even when was not batting or bowling.

Symonds also played a key role in Australia’s back-to-back ICC World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He had a stunning batting average of 163 in the 2003 World Cup while scoring 326 runs in five innings. Meanwhile, during the 2007 World Cup, he scored 189 runs at a strike-rate of 98.43 which proved crucial in proving impetus to innings at the backend.

Interestingly, Symonds first and last ODI matches were also against Pakistan. Meanwhile, the last match of his career in Australia colours was also a T20I match against Pakistan in Dubai.

As far his overall figures are concerned, Symonds took 133 wickets and scored 5,088 runs at an average of 39.75 in ODI cricket. He scored six tons in the 50-over game and hit fifty on 30 more occasions, with a highest score of 156 against New Zealand in 2005.

In Tests, usually come out to bat at number six, he notched up 1,462 runs at an impressive average of 40.61, with the help of two centuries and 10 fifties. He also added 24 wickets to his tally in the five-day game.

It was unfortunate that a series of alcohol-related indiscretions led to his Cricket Australia contract being withdrawn in June 2009, after he was sent home from the T20 World Cup in England.

Despite being a cult figure in modern-day cricket, Symonds will always be remembered as one of the finest all-rounders of all-time.