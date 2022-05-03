Fighter Hasan Ali vows to make strong comeback

Star Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is optimistic to make a strong comeback to the national side after a series of bad performances.

The 27-year-old had a tough outing against Australia in the home series, where he claimed only two wickets.

However, the pacer vowed to overcome his shortcomings. “There is no other way to silence the critics except performances,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I couldn’t take wickets in the home series against Australia but this does not mean that my career is decided based on that, I am a fighter and will make a strong comeback.”

According to him, a player cannot perform in every game or series. “In the past, many great cricketers have faced criticism during their careers, hard work and effort are in my hands, I will try to rectify my shortcomings,” he added.

The right-arm pacer found his form in the ongoing Country Championship. Representing Lancashire, he has already claimed 20 wickets which include two fifers in only three games.

Commenting on sharing the ball with legendary England pacer James Anderson, Hasan said that he is trying to learn from the great.

“I am trying to learn a lot from him, it is an honour to play with a great fast bowler, even at this age he has not given up,” he said. “I keep asking questions and try to figure out how he trains and prepares himself on the field.”