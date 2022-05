Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

He died due to heart attack

A local cricketer, Umer Khan, passed away in Karachi on Saturday night during a match at the Nazimabad’s Anu Bhai Park.

Umer, who died

due to a heart attack, had also led his team to a sensational victory while

bowling the last over of the match. He suffered heart attack while celebrating

his team’s victory.

Soon after

he was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but he was pronounced dead upon

arrival.

He is

survived by a wife and two children.