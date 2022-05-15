Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Andrew Symonds

Cricket fraternity has paid tribute after swashbuckling former all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash.

The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

Police said emergency services attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

Pictures published by the Brisbane Courier-Mail showed a vehicle on its roof and skid marks on the road.

The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality.

He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, bowling both off-spin and medium pace, while playing many match-winning hands with his explosive middle-order batting.

Symonds was also a top-rate fielder and was a key part of Australia’s back-to-back 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Domestically, he played for Queensland for 17 seasons, while appearing for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey in the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Cricket fraternity pays tribute

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

The cricketers of the two teams observed one minute of silence in memory of Andrew Symonds! #AndrewSymonds #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/7Fn473Zad0 — Mushfiqur Rahim FC (@mushfiqurfc) May 15, 2022

My deepest condolences to #AndrewSymonds’ friends and family. Another of cricket’s stars has left us too early. May he rest in peace. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 15, 2022

Pained to hear the tragic news about Andrew Symonds. He was a brutally fierce teammate who never gave up on any challenge. May his soul rest in peace. At a loss of words thinking about his family 💔 My deepest condolences 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 15, 2022

Was greatly saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Andrew symonds. My prayers go out to the family. RIP my friend . pic.twitter.com/oNLwOoTpLX — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) May 15, 2022

Pained and heart broken at the passing of Andrew Symonds. A man of extraordinary talent, he was a real free spirit! RIP. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) May 15, 2022

Condolences to the Symonds family



Rest In Peace Roy, you were a true champion! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 15, 2022

– Heartfelt condolences to the family of #AndrewSymonds 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/IkRW8OcZLu — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) May 15, 2022

What a tough time for Aussie cricket. Sending lots of love ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/T3015MkIyv — Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent MBE (@ejrainfordbrent) May 15, 2022

Very sad and shocking news of Andrew Symonds. Condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/BdBnXWKrwY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 15, 2022

If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/7r7FiK1CzK — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 15, 2022