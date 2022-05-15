Sunday, May 15, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  13
Cricket

Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Andrew Symonds

He passed away after a single-car accident

SAMAA | and - Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Cricket fraternity has paid tribute after swashbuckling former all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash.

The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

Police said emergency services attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

Pictures published by the Brisbane Courier-Mail showed a vehicle on its roof and skid marks on the road.

The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality.

He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, bowling both off-spin and medium pace, while playing many match-winning hands with his explosive middle-order batting.

Symonds was also a top-rate fielder and was a key part of Australia’s back-to-back 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Domestically, he played for Queensland for 17 seasons, while appearing for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey in the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Cricket fraternity pays tribute

Andrew Symonds
 
