Sunday, May 8, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  06
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

County Championship: Shaheen-Pujara battle steals the limelight

Indian batter scored a century

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: County Championship

The battle between Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi stole the limelight during the ongoing County Championship.

The duo came face-to-face during the second innings of the Division Two match between Pujara’s Sussex and Shaheen’s Middlesex at Hove.

Shaheen bowled 39 deliveries to Pujara while conceding only 15 runs. However, those 15 runs included a marvelous upper cut for six over third man. Meanwhile, the left-armer had a strong appeal against Pujara turned down.  

At the close of play on day three, Pujara was unbeaten on 125 runs from 149 balls with the help of 16 fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Shaheen currently has figures of 1/43 in 12 overs.

Twitter Reaction

FaceBook WhatsApp
County Championship Pujara vs Shaheen
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pujara vs Shaheen, County Championship, Sussex vs Middlesex
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan makes Pakistan proud
Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan makes Pakistan proud
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.