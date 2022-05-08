County Championship: Shaheen-Pujara battle steals the limelight

The battle between Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi stole the limelight during the ongoing County Championship.

The duo came face-to-face during the second innings of the Division Two match between Pujara’s Sussex and Shaheen’s Middlesex at Hove.

Shaheen bowled 39 deliveries to Pujara while conceding only 15 runs. However, those 15 runs included a marvelous upper cut for six over third man. Meanwhile, the left-armer had a strong appeal against Pujara turned down.

Make yourselves comfortable and watch every ball of Shaheen Afridi 🆚 Cheteshwar Pujara 🤩 #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/E6uVJopBQr — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 7, 2022

At the close of play on day three, Pujara was unbeaten on 125 runs from 149 balls with the help of 16 fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Shaheen currently has figures of 1/43 in 12 overs.

Twitter Reaction

Stop the press!



Pujara has upper cut Shaheen Shah Afridi over third man for six! — Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) May 7, 2022

Shaheen with a brand new ball steaming down the hill at Hove to Pujara is ..compelling. Wonder what the spike in streaming figures looks like. — Mike Selvey #StandWithUkraine (@selvecricket) May 7, 2022

How we wish this happens in Test whites too!



Pujara vs Shaheen Shah Afridi 🔥



Will they ever play against each other in a #INDvPAK Test match!?#CricketTwitter | #IPL pic.twitter.com/EC9UawX8cT — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) May 7, 2022