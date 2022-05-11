Cheteshwar Pujara trumps Fawad Alam according to Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has heaped praise on Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara during the ongoing County Championship, where the duo are playing for Sussex.

Rizwan also ranked Pujara higher than fellow Pakistan Test batter Fawad Alam in terms of concentration.

“In terms of concentration, I always felt Younis [Khan] bhai was the best and then Fawad Alam. Now, I place Pujara at number two and Alam and number three. His concentration is brilliant. I rate Younis, Pujara and Fawad right at the top in this aspect,” Rizwan told Cricwick.

The Peshawar-born also shed light on the time he spent with Pujara during the County season.

“I keep joking around with Cheteshwar Pujara and even bother him sometimes. He is a really nice and loving person. His concentration and focus levels are exceptional. If you can learn something from someone, you should learn,” he said.

Rizwan also revealed the advice he received from Pujara regarding batting in English conditions.

“He gave me some advice when I got out cheaply, suggesting that I play closer to my body. He pointed out that we can play away from the body in Asia but we can’t do that here,” he concluded.