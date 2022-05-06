‘Azam Khan should quit cricket’

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed has shared a piece of advice for Azam Khan, who suggested the wicketkeeper-batter to “quit cricket”.

The son of legendary wicketkeeper Moin Khan has represented Pakistan in only three T20Is. He came into the side with a reputation of clearing the fence with ease; however he didn’t get the full opportunity to showcase his talent at international level before being dropped from the side.

However, the 1992 world cup winning pacer seems to be unimpressed with the bulky right-hander, he advised him to improve his game.

“Azam Khan should either quit cricket or else transform himself into a cricketer,” he told ARY news.

The 23-year-old, who came in to limelight after debuting for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, was impressive with the bat for Islamabad United in the tournament earlier in the year.

While speaking to SAMAA, Azam was optimistic to represent Pakistan in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I just played seven balls in international cricket,” he said. “I made mistakes and I’m trying to overcome them. My goal is to represent Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup.”

It is worth mentioning here that Azam was named in the initial squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. However, he lost his spot to former captain Sarfraz Ahmed due to poor form in the National T20 Cup last year.