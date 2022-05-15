Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Legendary Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has passed away in a car accident, aged 46, Fox News reported on Sunday.

According to senior cricket journalist Robert Craddock, the accident happened outside Townsville about 10.30pm Saturday night.

As per Queensland police statement, a single-car crash, which occurred on late on Saturday night at Hervey Range near Alice River Bridge, when the car left the road and rolled.

Paramedics attempted to revive the two-time ICC World Cup winner but he later died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

His family also confirmed the tragic news and thanking wellwishers for their messages and asking that their privacy be respected.

Symonds is the third Australia cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of leg-spinner Shane Warne and wicketkeeper Rod Marsh.

The Birmingham-born right-hander represented Australia in 26 Test, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is, where he scored over 6,800 runs and claimed 165 wickets.

Symonds was part of Australia’s 2003 and 2007 World Cups winning team.