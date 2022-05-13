Amir Khan retires from professional boxing

Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan has announced his retirement from professional boxing at the age of 35 on Friday.

He announced the decision on Twitter saying that it is time to hang up the gloves.

It’s time to hang up my gloves.

I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me. pic.twitter.com/VTk0oxVjp2 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022

The former world champion suffered a stoppage loss to Kell Brook in February.

The Bolton fighter had launched his pro career in 2005 after winning an Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

He unified world titles at super-lightweight during a 40-fight career, featuring 34 wins and six defeats.

Khan became a world champion in July 2009, defeating Andriy Kotelnik on points to secure the WBA super-lightweight title, and he then stopped Zab Judah to add the IBF belt two years later.