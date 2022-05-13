Friday, May 13, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  11
Amir Khan retires from professional boxing

He competed in 40 professional fights

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Reuters

Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan has announced his retirement from professional boxing at the age of 35 on Friday.

He announced the decision on Twitter saying that it is time to hang up the gloves.

The former world champion suffered a stoppage loss to Kell Brook in February.

The Bolton fighter had launched his pro career in 2005 after winning an Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

He unified world titles at super-lightweight during a 40-fight career, featuring 34 wins and six defeats.

Khan became a world champion in July 2009, defeating Andriy Kotelnik on points to secure the WBA super-lightweight title, and he then stopped Zab Judah to add the IBF belt two years later.

