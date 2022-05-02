Monday, May 2, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  30
Cricket

Alex Hales may play for England again

Key suggests that top-order batter will now be considered

Posted: May 2, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

England’s new Managing Director of Men’s Cricket Rob Key has hinted at out-of-favour top-order batter Alex Hales is expected to make his return to international cricket.

The 33-year-old hasn’t featured for England since 2019, after being banned on the eve of the Cricket World Cup failing a second recreational drugs test.

In 2020, the right-hander was also axed from a 55-man training squad to practice at the height of the Covid pandemic.

He was also absent when the hosts were forced to assemble a new 18-man squad overnight for an ODI series against Pakistan in 2021 after a Covid outbreak within the original squad.

However, Key has now suggested that Hales will now be considered “available for selection” going forward.

I will have to speak to the people involved in that decision but for me I would have Alex Hales available for selection,” Key said. “Whether he [Hales] gets in the team is another thing. I personally think he has done his time. But does that mean he gets in the team? That is a different debate.”

Hales has not played since February, when he featured for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. He withdrew from the Indian Premier League due to “bubble fatigue”.

Alex Hales Cricket England
 
