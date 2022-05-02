Alex Hales may play for England again

England’s new Managing Director of Men’s Cricket Rob Key has hinted at out-of-favour top-order batter Alex Hales is expected to make his return to international cricket.

The 33-year-old hasn’t featured for England since 2019, after being banned on the eve of the Cricket World Cup failing a second recreational drugs test.

In 2020, the right-hander was also axed from a 55-man training squad to practice at the height of the Covid pandemic.

He was also absent when the hosts were forced to assemble a new 18-man squad overnight for an ODI series against Pakistan in 2021 after a Covid outbreak within the original squad.

However, Key has now suggested that Hales will now be considered “available for selection” going forward.

I will have to speak to the people involved in that decision but for me I would have Alex Hales available for selection,” Key said. “Whether he [Hales] gets in the team is another thing. I personally think he has done his time. But does that mean he gets in the team? That is a different debate.”

Hales has not played since February, when he featured for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. He withdrew from the Indian Premier League due to “bubble fatigue”.