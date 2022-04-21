Why hasn’t Ramiz Raja resigned as PCB Chairman?

The new Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is not keen on interfering in cricket affairs, according to Daily Express.

Ever since the dismissal of Imran Khan as prime minister, multiple reports suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja will also resign from his role.

However, Raja has been advised against resigning by a high-profile person as cricket is not on the list of priorities for the Sharif-led government.

The report added that a person with close ties to the government is keen on joining PCB as chairman but Sharif doesn’t want to risk opening a Pandora’s Box by removing Raja.

Normally the PCB Chairman is elected by the governing board, however the chief usually has the backing of the board’s Patron-in-Chief — which is the prime minister.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.

Is departmental cricket returning?

Sports in Pakistan shifted from departmental to regional structure during Imran’s tenure and it’s likely that the change in government will result in the restoration of the previous model. However, the PCB has not received any instructions in this regard, so far, according to the report.

“Domestic structure can’t be changed all of a sudden. For that to happen, there needs to be changes in the constitution. Even if departments agree to bring back their sports teams, it won’t be possible to scrap regional structure this year because appointment of players and officials takes time,” a top PCB official was quoted as saying.

Sources added thar Raja is also not against departmental cricket which is why he won’t hesitate in brining back the old system if asked by the government.