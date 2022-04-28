Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Which Pakistan quick gave AB de Villiers ‘nightmares’?

Legendary cricketer shared his thoughts on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has opened up about facing former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar over the course of his career.

The 38-year-old shared his thoughts while replying to former Australian cricketer Shane Watson on Twitter.

“Oh man! I still get nightmares,” tweeted De Villiers.

On April 27, 2002, ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar became the first man to break the 100mph barrier. He clocked 100.04mph while bowling to Craig McMillan during a ODI match in Lahore.

Celebrating Akhtar’s ferocious bowling, Cricket Australia shared a clip of the pacer’s fast bouncer to Watson during an ODI match in 2002 on its official Twitter account.

It must be noted that world’s fastest bowler Akhtar, who made his international debut in 1997, took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, the last of which was against India at Bangalore in 2007.

He bagged 247 scalps in 163 one-day internationals, along with 19 wickets in 15 Twenty20 internationals.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AB de Villiers shoaib akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shoaib Akhtar Ab de Villiers, Cricket Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar fastest bowler, Shan Watson Shoaib Akhtar bouncer
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
New govt wants to make SAG in Pakistan ‘memorable’
New govt wants to make SAG in Pakistan ‘memorable’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.