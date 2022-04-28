Which Pakistan quick gave AB de Villiers ‘nightmares’?

Legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers has opened up about facing former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar over the course of his career.

The 38-year-old shared his thoughts while replying to former Australian cricketer Shane Watson on Twitter.

“Oh man! I still get nightmares,” tweeted De Villiers.

Oh man! I still get nightmares 😂 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 28, 2022

On April 27, 2002, ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar became the first man to break the 100mph barrier. He clocked 100.04mph while bowling to Craig McMillan during a ODI match in Lahore.

Celebrating Akhtar’s ferocious bowling, Cricket Australia shared a clip of the pacer’s fast bouncer to Watson during an ODI match in 2002 on its official Twitter account.

It must be noted that world’s fastest bowler Akhtar, who made his international debut in 1997, took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, the last of which was against India at Bangalore in 2007.

He bagged 247 scalps in 163 one-day internationals, along with 19 wickets in 15 Twenty20 internationals.