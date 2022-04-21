Which country can replace Sri Lanka as Asia Cup hosts?

Uncertainty surrounds this year’s Asia Cup cricket tournament in Sri Lanka as the country is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. It has led to shortages of fuel, food and essential medicines.

According to sources, if Sri Lanka is unable to host the event, the event could be shifted to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been given a deadline till July 27 to decide whether they can host the event or not.

Earlier in March, the Asian Cricket Council had announced that the event will take place from August 27 to September 11 in Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be played in a T20 format in a bid to help teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later in October-November.

It must be noted that the Sri Lankan government last week announced a sovereign default on its huge foreign debt and the Colombo Stock Exchange announced trading would be halted for five days from Monday amid fears of a market collapse.

Sri Lanka was in a deep economic crisis when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, reducing foreign-worker remittances and crippling the lucrative tourism sector — a key source of dollars for the economy.

The government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency. It is now facing record inflation.