Watch: ‘Resolute’ Asad Shafiq eyes comeback in Pakistan team

Pakistan batter last played a Test match in 2020
Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq is confident about making a comeback despite being out of the national side for nearly two years.
The right-hander,who last played a Test match for Pakistan in August 2020, is currently busyplaying Ramazan night tournament in Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.
Shafiq hasscored 4660 runs, at an average of 38.19, in 77 Tests for Pakistan. His runstally included 12 hundreds and 27 fifties. He has also played 60 ODIs and 10T20Is for the Men in Green.