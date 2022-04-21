Watch: ‘Resolute’ Asad Shafiq eyes comeback in Pakistan team

Pakistan batter last played a Test match in 2020

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq is confident about making a comeback despite being out of the national side for nearly two years.

The right-hander,

who last played a Test match for Pakistan in August 2020, is currently busy

playing Ramazan night tournament in Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

Shafiq has

scored 4660 runs, at an average of 38.19, in 77 Tests for Pakistan. His runs

tally included 12 hundreds and 27 fifties. He has also played 60 ODIs and 10

T20Is for the Men in Green.