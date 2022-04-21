Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: ‘Resolute’ Asad Shafiq eyes comeback in Pakistan team

Pakistan batter last played a Test match in 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq is confident about making a comeback despite being out of the national side for nearly two years.

The right-hander,

who last played a Test match for Pakistan in August 2020, is currently busy

playing Ramazan night tournament in Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

Shafiq has

scored 4660 runs, at an average of 38.19, in 77 Tests for Pakistan. His runs

tally included 12 hundreds and 27 fifties. He has also played 60 ODIs and 10

T20Is for the Men in Green.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asad Shafiq naya nazimabad cricket
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Asad Shafiq Pakistan cricket, Cricket Pakistan, Asad Shafiq Ramazan tournament, Ramazan tournament Naya Nazimabad, Ramazan tournament, Asad Shafiq comeback
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Athletes in Pakistan could die due to doping’
‘Athletes in Pakistan could die due to doping’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.