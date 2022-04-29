Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Cricket

Watch: Hasan Ali’s impressive five-for against Hampshire

This was pacer’s second five-wicket haul in County Championship

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ @lancscricket

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has found in form in the on-going County Championship as he claimed second five-for for Lancashire this season.

Playing against Hampshire at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Thursday the right-arm pacer registered figures of five for 45 on day one.

This was his second five-wicket haul in the Championship only in his third game, taking his wickets tally to 19 this season.

Earlier, the 27-year-old pacer bagged figures of 6/47 on day one of the third round against Gloucestershire.

