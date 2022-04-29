Watch: Hasan Ali’s impressive five-for against Hampshire

This was pacer’s second five-wicket haul in County Championship
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has found in form in the on-going County Championship as he claimed second five-for for Lancashire this season.
Playing against Hampshire at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Thursday the right-arm pacer registered figures of five for 45 on day one.
Another day, another @RealHa55an 5️⃣ wicket haul ⚡#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/C7pxBIlAMF
— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 28, 2022
This was his second five-wicket haul in the Championship only in his third game, taking his wickets tally to 19 this season.
Earlier, the 27-year-old pacer bagged figures of 6/47 on day one of the third round against Gloucestershire.