Watch: Hasan Ali’s impressive five-for against Hampshire

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has found in form in the on-going County Championship as he claimed second five-for for Lancashire this season.

Playing against Hampshire at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Thursday the right-arm pacer registered figures of five for 45 on day one.

This was his second five-wicket haul in the Championship only in his third game, taking his wickets tally to 19 this season.

Earlier, the 27-year-old pacer bagged figures of 6/47 on day one of the third round against Gloucestershire.