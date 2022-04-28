Star all-rounder Ben Stokes named as England Test captain

Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes was named as England’s new Test captain on Thursday, replacing Joe Root, who stood down earlier this month after a string of damaging defeats.

Stokes, who was the favourite for the job, said he was “honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team” ahead of a busy season of international cricket.

“This is a real privilege and I’m excited about getting started this summer,” said the 30-year-old.

“I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world.”

Root resigned after five years in charge following a 1-0 series loss in the Caribbean, which came hot on the heels of a humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

New managing director of England men’s cricket Rob Key said: “I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben. He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket.”

Stokes’s first match as the permanent England captain will come against New Zealand, the country of his birth, at the start of a three-Test series at Lord’s on June 2.