Shane Watson recalls facing Shoaib Akhtar

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has heaped praise on world’s fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

On this day, April 27, in 2002, ‘Rawalpindi Express’ Shoaib Akhtar became the first man to break the 100mph barrier. He clocked 100.04mph while bowling to Craig McMillan during a ODI match in Lahore.

Celebrating Akhtar’s ferocious bowling, Cricket Australia shared a clip of the pacer’s fast bouncer to Watson during an ODI match in 2002 on its official Twitter account.

Responding to the tweet, Watson said that Akhtar “was so good and so bloody fast!!”.

It must be noted that Akhtar, who made his international debut in 1997, took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, the last of which was against India at Bangalore in 2007.

He bagged 247 scalps in 163 one-day internationals, along with 19 wickets in 15 Twenty20 internationals.