Shan Masood creates history in County Championship

Left-hander is representing Derbyshire

Posted: Apr 22, 2022
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: Derbyshire

Pakistan opening batter Shan Masood has created history in the ongoing County Championship after smashing a second double ton.

He became the first-ever Pakistan batter to score back-to-back double centuries in the championship on Friday.

Representing Derbyshire, the 32-year-old scored 219 off 268 deliveries against Leicestershire to score his second consecutive double-century.

In the previous match, he had scored 239 against Sussex.

He is also the second Pakistan batter to do so in first-class cricket after Arshad Parvez, who had scored 243 (vs Baluchistan) and 236 (vs MCB) in BCCP Patron’s Trophy in 1978.

The lanky left-hander also became only the second Asian batter after Nawab Iftikharuddin to achieve the feat.  

Iftikharuddin had scored back-to-back double tons in the county championship was before partition, in 1933, when he smashed 231 and 224 for Worcestershire.

