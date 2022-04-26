Shahid Afridi launches Pakistan’s first-ever T10 league

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has launched a Mega Stars League (MSL) which is set to take place in September this year.

The aim of the league is to provide financial assistance to the former cricketers, athletes and sports journalists.

Former captains Inzamam ul Haq, Waqar Younus, and leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed shared the details about Pakistan’s first-ever T10 League.

Speaking at the ceremony Shahid Afridi told that foreign players will also take part in the tournament.

“Mega Star League is an entertaining league, which is scheduled to be played in September in Rawalpindi this year,” he said. “The core idea behind introducing this league is to financially support the ex-cricketers, athletes, and sports journalists. The MSL will feature six teams, and foreign players will also take part in the upcoming league.”

Revival of department cricket

When asked about the potential return of the department cricket, Afridi suggested that the new system should be given some time.

“I think everyone is missing the departmental cricket and also whatever the new system be, it should get a chance to stay functional for long,” he concluded.