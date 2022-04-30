Ramiz Raja ‘delighted’ by response for Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is delighted by the response for the Pakistan Junior League.

Six city-based franchise teams will participate in the 19-match competition from October 1-15 at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the participating players to be selected through a draft system and each dug-out to boast an iconic player who will serve as the team’s mentor or coach.

“I am delighted, encouraged and motivated by the response we have received as the Pakistan Junior League’s Request for Expressions of Interest,” Raja said in a press release issued by the PCB.

“This feedback has strengthened my belief and confidence that we have a huge appetite for cricket and a strong commercial market, which is keen, eager and happy to partner with the PCB on its projects of introducing new properties so that we can strengthen ourselves financially and commercially, and the return on investments are shared with all cricketers.

“Commercial partners and sponsors are the life-blood of our sport and organisation. In this background, I am grateful and thankful to all those who have expressed interest in acquiring various rights for the Pakistan Junior League. I remain optimistic and confident that we will succeed in forming a strong relationship that will produce dividends and developments for Pakistan cricket.”

The PCB has also revealed that local under-19 players will integrate with foreign players as part of their learning process and improving cricket skills, share knowledge and build towards their future bonding.

As part of the concept, each foreign cricketer will be allowed to have a parent accompany them, with the cost to be picked up by the event organiser or his franchise.